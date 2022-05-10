Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

