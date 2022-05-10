Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.