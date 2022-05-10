Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

