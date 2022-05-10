Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

