7,795 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

