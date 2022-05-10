Asset Planning Corporation Purchases 85 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

