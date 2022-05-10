Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,757,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

