Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $379,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $271,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.