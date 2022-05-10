Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,884 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,611,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

