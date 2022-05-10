Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 99,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 197,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.