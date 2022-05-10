Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 72.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $11,065,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

