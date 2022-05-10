Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,427,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $133,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

