Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $134,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

