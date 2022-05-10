Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 511,369 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Valvoline worth $135,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 559.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.