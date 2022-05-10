Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of FOX worth $135,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FOX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.