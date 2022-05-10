Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $136,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

