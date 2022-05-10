Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,456 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ideal Power were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

IPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

