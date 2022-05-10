Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,057 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.