Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,364,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

