Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

