Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.