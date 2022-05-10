Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.