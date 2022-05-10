Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,495 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

