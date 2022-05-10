Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Graco stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. Graco has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

