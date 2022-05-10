iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

