Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 542 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

