Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.