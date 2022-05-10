Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,104 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

