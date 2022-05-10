Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,377 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,491 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

