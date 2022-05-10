Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.