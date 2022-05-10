Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,767 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

