Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.69 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.55 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.50.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

