Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,432 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.