Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,106 shares of company stock valued at $30,703,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

