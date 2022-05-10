Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 372 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 468,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

