Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

