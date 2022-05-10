Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xometry by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xometry by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $171,752.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

