Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.