Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

