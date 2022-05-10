Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $8,481,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
