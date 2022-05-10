Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 824.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

