AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

