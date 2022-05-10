Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

