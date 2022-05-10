Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

