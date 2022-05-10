Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,521,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.20 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

