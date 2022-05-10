Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $435.31 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

