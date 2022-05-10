AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

