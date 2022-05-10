Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.85 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

