107,019 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.