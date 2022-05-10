Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Popular by 264.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Popular by 1,348.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.97. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

